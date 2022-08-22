Saints WR Michael Thomas misses open practice with hamstring injury

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed Sunday’s (Aug. 21) open practice in the Ceasar’s Superdome due to a hamstring injury, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

Who Dat faithful who have longed to see the star finally take the field following injury troubles the last two seasons may be on high alert but Allen indicated that the latest development is likely something that isn’t too concerning. However, Allen did note that the absence was out of medical caution and not just a day of rest.

“Michael Thomas is dealing with a little bit of a hamstring,” Allen said.

Receiver Michael Thomas was one of several notable players who didn’t practice Sunday. Included on the list were left tackle James Hurst and right guard Cesar Ruiz.

Up to this point, Thomas has had a fantastic camp leading up to preseason, and last week Allen had high hopes for the star’s potential availability for week 1 saying, “When I watch Michael Thomas at practice, I see the Michael Thomas that I saw pre-injury.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mica G. Adair, 36, of Wisner, LA
Wisner man out on bond for molestation, accused again of sex crime
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Two unbuckled victims die in a head-on collision, another is left fighting for their lives.
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts

Latest News

Chris Olave celebrates his 20-yard TD reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
No Winston or Dalton; Saints lose at Green Bay
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Dalton has TD pass on 1 drive as Saints fall to Texans 17-13
The Saints will rock their new black helmets for their London game against the Vikings.
Saints will wear new black helmets for London game vs. Vikings
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) walks between drills during training camp at...
Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp
New Orleans Saints free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) stretches during an NFL football practice in...
Tyrann Mathieu returns to training camp after one-week absence