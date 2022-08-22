Predators could use back-to-school posts to target kids, police warn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police are urging parents to practice internet safety when posting their children on social media this back-to-school season.

Police say that posting your child’s identifying information online can be dangerous. Information such as your child’s name, school and home address could make them vulnerable to predators. Police also say that such information could be sold online for malicious activity.

On top of identifying information, embarrassing pictures can be used in cases of bullying, both online and in-person.

Police say it’s best for parents to post pictures that are taken in generic spots with as few identifiable things in the background as possible.

Parents should be aware of what their children are posting online, officials say. Children may be unaware of the dangers of what they post or how it can affect them later in life.

Remember, once something is posted, it is there forever.

