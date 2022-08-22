Predators could use back-to-school posts to target kids, police warn

There are ways parents can ensure their kids stay safe online
There are ways parents can ensure their kids stay safe online(KOLO)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police are urging parents to practice internet safety when posting their children on social media this back-to-school season.

Police say that posting your child’s identifying information online can be dangerous. Information such as your child’s name, school and home address could make them vulnerable to predators. Police also say that such information could be sold online for malicious activity.

On top of identifying information, embarrassing pictures can be used in cases of bullying, both online and in-person.

Police say it’s best for parents to post pictures that are taken in generic spots with as few identifiable things in the background as possible.

Parents should be aware of what their children are posting online, officials say. Children may be unaware of the dangers of what they post or how it can affect them later in life.

Remember, once something is posted, it is there forever.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mica G. Adair, 36, of Wisner, LA
Wisner man out on bond for molestation, accused again of sex crime
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Two unbuckled victims die in a head-on collision, another is left fighting for their lives.
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts

Latest News

Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say
ULM
ULM awarded multi-million grant aimed at harm reduction education
De'quris Lawrence, 17
Monroe police still searching for Aug. 19 shooting suspect
Traffic on I-20 in West Monroe on 8/22/22
Congestion on Interstate 20 in West Monroe after car goes into ditch