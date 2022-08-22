Monroe police seek man accused of sexual battery against child
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexual battery against a child.
According to an online release, the Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Charlie Shane Purvis.
Police say Purvis is wanted on a charge of felony sexual battery of a juvenile.
The online release did not disclose when or where the alleged crime took place.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Purvis, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274).
