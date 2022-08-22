Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit.

On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn.

Officers say the driver, Jeremy March, refused to stop and eventually made it to the intersection of Turnpike Road and Railroad Avenue in Goodbee.

That’s where a passenger jumped out of the truck.

The chase continued down Turnpike Road toward the lake when officers saw March throw something out of the truck.

The chase ended near the LA-22 and Hwy.1085 when the truck crashed, hitting a Covington Police Department unit and another car.

Police say after arresting March they discovered the object thrown from the truck was a gun and that the truck was stolen.

