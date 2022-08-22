Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says

Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.(JPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former teacher’s aide has been arrested and accused of raping a 12-year-old student, according to jail records and the victim’s attorney.

Sophia Canales, 22, was arrested Saturday morning in Kenner.

Canales previously worked at Stella Worley Middle School in Westwego. Education leaders in Jefferson Parish say she was employed as a paraprofessional, which provides classroom support for teachers, but said she no longer works for the school district.

“This was a textbook example of sexual grooming,” the victim’s attorney, Artis G. Ulmer, III said in a statement. “Ms. Canales used her school position to identify her victim. She then gained his trust by filling a financial need. And after isolating him from his parents, Ms. Canales sexualized the relationship. In her final act, she then began to assert control and literally threaten his life. My client didn’t deserve to have his innocence stolen, and his parents don’t deserve to have their son’s affection alienated by a pedophile. This child’s life will be forever destroyed. "

Ulmer provided FOX 8 with a voicemail Canales reportedly left on the juvenile’s phone. In it she says, in part “Hi boo. I miss you,” and threatens to “show up with a machete” if he was lying to her about whether his phone was dead or not.

Canales is facing an aggravated rape charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in Ditch Next to I-20 in West Monroe
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
Charlie Shane Purvis
Monroe police seek man accused of sexual battery against child
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says

Latest News

Dog playing in the rain in Monroe, La.
VIDEO: Louisiana pooch loves playing in the rain
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sandbagging stations, flooded roads and more during excessive rain
Get the KNOE 8 Weather App for Live Saving Alerts!
Now’s the time to download the KNOE 8 Weather app! Click here.
Meet 'Grinch'! He's a Green Tree Python at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Green Tree Python!