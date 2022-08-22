Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon.

A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.

The incident has slowed traffic for a time along I-20 as cars go around emergency vehicles, but traffic cameras showed the slowdown to be fairly isolated to the area.

Traffic has since returned to normal.

Car in Ditch Next to I-20 in West Monroe (Source: Caroline Marshall)

Power Outages

A couple of hundred power outages have been also been reported in Ouachita Parish.

This is where Entergy’s Outage Map showed power outages as of 1 p.m., but many outages have since been restored. Some isolated outages remain.

Power outages in Ouachita Parish as of around 1 p.m. on 8/22/22. (Source: Entergy)

