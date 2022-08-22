BBB warns about Ticketmaster lookalike scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana, Ticketmaster is often mimicked.

Jo-Ann Deal of the BBB shared a story of a family scammed into buying fake concert tickets from a lookalike Ticketmaster website.

She encourages you to purchase the tickets at the venue, if you get sent to a third-party vendor check out the seller thoroughly, watch out for fake websites, and always use a safe method of payment (avoid using debit cards).

Deal encourages you to book and/or purchase your tickets while you are well rested and not visually impaired - so you make the best judgment possible.

If you have any questions regarding Ticketmaster scams or any scams contact the BBB at (318) 387-4600.

