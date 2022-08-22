Atlanta police: 1 killed, 2 injured in Midtown shooting; suspect in custody

Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. At least one...
Police responded to multiple calls for shootings in Midtown Atlanta on Monday. At least one person has died, an official said.(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police said on social media Monday that a suspect is in custody after shootings in Midtown Atlanta that killed one person and injured two others.

Police earlier identified a woman as a possible suspect on Facebook. No further information about the person in custody has been announced.

The post stated officers responded to a person shot call around 1:45 p.m. ET and located two apparent gunshot victims. One of the victims has died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers received another call of a person shot nearby and found another apparent gunshot victim there, who also was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mica G. Adair, 36, of Wisner, LA
Wisner man out on bond for molestation, accused again of sex crime
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area
Two unbuckled victims die in a head-on collision, another is left fighting for their lives.
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts

Latest News

A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he...
Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted
To investigate the link, researchers measured the number of tears among 18 dogs with a standard...
Dogs get tears of joy when reuniting with owners, study says
A man walks past a Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square, London, on Oct. 5, 2020. Cineworld...
Cineworld considers bankruptcy as cinema struggles continue
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’