Amber Alert: Police say 2 girls abducted in Kansas City

Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Cassiah Owsley, left, and Marlaya Owsley, right.(KCPD)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City.

Police are trying to find Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Owsley, 4.

Authorities have identified Jordan Owsley, 27, as the suspect in their abduction.

Owsley, the girls’ biological father, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street in a white KIA Optima with Missouri license plate VF2E2B, according to the Amber Alert.

Marlaya and Cassiah were in the vehicle, according to the alert.

The alert says the suspect “allegedly shot and killed a person associated to the mother, and forcibly abducted the children.”

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)
Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)(ky3)

Authorities said Jordan Owsley is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
De'quris Lawrence, 17
Monroe shooting injures 2, police searching for suspect
A Sulphur man is behind bars for allegedly driving while intoxicated and striking and killing a...
CPSO: Pedestrian killed by intoxicated driver
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Mica G. Adair, 36, of Wisner, LA
Wisner man out on bond for molestation, accused again of sex crime

Latest News

Facing Fentanyl
West Monroe PD Street Crimes Unit combats fentanyl issue in neighborhoods
West Monroe PD Street Crimes Unit combats fentanyl issue in neighborhoods
West Monroe PD Street Crimes Unit combats fentanyl issue in neighborhoods
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
Sergio Flores
EBRSO: Suspect arrested after climbing through car window with a knife then demanding money and beer