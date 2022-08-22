Alumni organize 20th annual fundraiser for GSU athletics

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In just three days, Grambling State University’s (GSU) Athletic Department will host a major longtime fundraiser. The Monroe-Ouachita Chapter of GSU’s National Alumni Association is hosting its 20th annual Evening with Grambling State University Athletic Department.

The organization’s president, Ezzard Burton, said the event is an opportunity to have fun, network and raise much needed money.

“If you want to compete, it costs money to run an athletic department. Most people have no clue what it costs to run an athletic department for high schools, let alone a university. Season tickets won’t do it justice, it goes beyond season tickets,” Burton said.

Burton also said the organization will honor local former athletes, including Murphy Reed and Gilbert Culpepper.

The event is Thursday, August 25th at the Monroe Civic Center, located at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy, Monroe, LA 71201, inside the B. D. Robinson Room at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 but if you purchase at least a half-page ad your admission is free.

The silent auction starts at 6 p.m. There will also be door prizes that include two Bayou Classic tickets, two GSU football season tickets, and more.

You can also support the organization and its mission by purchasing a corporate sponsorship, an advertisement in the souvenir booklet, season tickets, Bayou Classic tickets, or making a donation to one of the sports teams. All proceeds go toward GSU athletics.

