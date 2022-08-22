8 people arrested in human trafficking operation in Shreveport area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eight people have been arrested after the Shreveport Police Department conducted a human trafficking operation on Aug. 19.

The following people were arrested for allegedly soliciting a prostitute:

Damien Pipkins, 41

Demichael Carroll, 28

Chris Guadron, 26

Alvin Jones, 39

Ryan Edison, 33

Paula Kennedy, 53

Marissa Bailey, 28, was also arrested and charged with prostitution, while Tashia Sanstra, 19, was arrested and charged with human trafficking.

SPD encourages anyone with information about suspected human trafficking to call 318-673-7300.

