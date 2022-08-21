Wisner man out on bond for molestation, accused again of sex crime

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Wisner man has been arrested on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Aug. 20, 2022, into an adult subject. CPSO said the subject initiated contact with a minor online, requested nude pictures of the child in the shower, and discussed “meeting up”.

CPSO detectives said the man arrived at a store parking lot in Ferriday after driving from the Winnsboro area. The detectives arrested Mica G. Adair, 36, and took him into custody.

After arrest, CPSO said they learned that Adair was out on bond, pending a case in Tensas Parish, in which he was arrested and charged with six counts of molestation of a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing.

