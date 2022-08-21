West Monroe PD Street Crimes Unit combats fentanyl issue in neighborhoods

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, recognized by the Drug Enforcement Administration, is bringing attention to the deadliest drug threat hitting the nation.

The organization is recognizing the awareness day on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, through educating the public on the dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and additional illicit drugs. DEA officials say whether it’s a large city or rural area, no community is safe from fentanyl.

KNOE spoke with Sergeant Daniel Freeland of West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit/K-9 Sunday afternoon about how law enforcement is helping to keep this serious drug out of neighborhoods.

Freeland states fentanyl is a cheap drug, and it’s easy for people to access it. According to Freeland, the most common way for some people to start becoming addicted to fentanyl is through taking pain medication and unknowingly becoming addicted to the medicine. He says some get off the medicine, still have the addiction and feel the need to get their hands on fentanyl.

“Just like with any drug, we have been trying to find where the drugs have been coming from; trying to identify different groups that are using the drugs, how they’re getting their hands on the drugs, and anything we can do to prevent them from bringing the drugs to our area or using them all together,” says Freeland.

West Monroe PD’s Street Crimes Unit is encouraging households to dispose of pain medications properly if the prescription is no longer being used. Unused medicine can be disposed at a local pharmacy or police station.

Educational resources about fentanyl are available to parents, teachers, coaches and the general public on dea.gov.

