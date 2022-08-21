Volunteers with Children’s Coalition keep Early Head Start playground locations clean

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana hosted its Super Saturday Playground Cleanup Saturday morning.

Volunteers met at the coalition’s five Early Head Start playground locations throughout the Monroe and West Monroe areas on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chief Operating Officer Antoinette Hoard of the Children’s Coalition for NELA says the cleanup allows the organization to provide students with community service hours, in addition to keeping the play areas clean for their infants and toddlers.

The Children’s Coalition invites volunteers to come out and help clean up the playgrounds every third Saturday of the month, except the months of December and January.

