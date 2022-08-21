Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.

LSP reported that Moses was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 29 fatal crashes, resulting in 31 deaths.

