Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander

A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20.
A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20.
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20.

Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at the intersection of McNesse Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.

So I was outside and heard a noise I look up, Hit and run in lake charles by circle K on Ryan and mcneese. Look how he...

Posted by Glenn Bellard Jr. on Saturday, August 20, 2022

Lake Charles Police said officers located the male driver involved several blocks away and reported no signs of impairment.

The male driver was cited for violation of LARS 14:100, hit-and-run and released at the the scene with a summons requiring his appearance in court, according to LCPD. In addition, LCPD said the driver was also cited for carless operation of a motor vehicle and illegal use of certain mobile devices while driving.

In the State of Louisiana, a hit-and-run where no bodily injury or death occurs is a misdemeanor offence.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree cutting crane flips and crushes house on Bruce Avenue
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
De'quris Lawrence, 17
Monroe shooting injures 2, police searching for suspect
A Sulphur man is behind bars for allegedly driving while intoxicated and striking and killing a...
CPSO: Pedestrian killed by intoxicated driver
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Mica G. Adair, 36, of Wisner, LA
Wisner man out on bond for molestation, accused again of sex crime

Latest News

Facing Fentanyl
West Monroe PD Street Crimes Unit combats fentanyl issue in neighborhoods
West Monroe PD Street Crimes Unit combats fentanyl issue in neighborhoods
West Monroe PD Street Crimes Unit combats fentanyl issue in neighborhoods
Larry Selders
State Rep. Larry Selders charged with DWI; troopers say he was doing burnouts
Sergio Flores
EBRSO: Suspect arrested after climbing through car window with a knife then demanding money and beer
Former Oak Grove football star graduates with second degree ahead of his final season
Joshua Mote earns Master's degree from Louisiana Tech