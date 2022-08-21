Health fair and gun violence rally bring Tallulah community together

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - A state Medicaid company and community awareness rally joined Saturday morning to bring the Tallulah community together.

The City of Tallulah is keeping its residents happy, healthy, and in shape with an “On the Move” program, a health and entertainment fair, hosted by AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana. The event was held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wright Elementary School.

Before the fair began to swing into gear, a community awareness rally happened just a little over a mile away. The rally, called “No Guns, Know God Peace Rally,” started at Madison Apartments at 9:30 a.m. At the peace rally, participants marched and prayed for the city to bring awareness to gun violence, and it ended at Wright Elementary School where the health fair kicked off.

Attendees of “On the Move” received health screenings, participated in Zumba activities, watched live music, and enjoyed popcorn.

Director of Community Education and Outreach Grover Harrison, III for AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana says the organization will be back in Tallulah in 2023 for another “On the Move” and other community events.

