Tree cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it.

On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.

There were no injuries to the home occupants or the crane operators.

Some power lines were damaged in the incident and SWEPCO is currently on the scene assessing the situation. Due to the unstable position of the crane, it will require special heavy machinery operators to remove this crane. It is unclear exactly how long this will take.

