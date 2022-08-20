Monroe police searching for attempted second-degree murder suspect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder and burglary charges.

On August 19, shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 700 block of Matthew Street in Monroe about a shooting.

Officers say they located two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries who were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives were called to the scene and say that the incident was isolated between two groups of individuals that knew each other.

De’quris Lawrence, 17, is the suspect. He is wanted by Monroe police for attempted second-degree murder along with burglary charges stemming from a prior incident.

If anybody knows the whereabouts of Lawrence, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

Officials say Lawrence should be considered armed and dangerous.

