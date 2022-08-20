Monroe police searching for attempted second-degree murder suspect

De'quris Lawrence, 17
De'quris Lawrence, 17(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder and burglary charges.

On August 19, shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the 700 block of Matthew Street in Monroe about a shooting.

Officers say they located two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries who were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives were called to the scene and say that the incident was isolated between two groups of individuals that knew each other.

De’quris Lawrence, 17, is the suspect. He is wanted by Monroe police for attempted second-degree murder along with burglary charges stemming from a prior incident.

If anybody knows the whereabouts of Lawrence, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

Officials say Lawrence should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.
Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift

Latest News

Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
CARJACKING: 5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns
Louisiana State Penitentiary
Attorney files federal lawsuit to prevent juvenile offenders from moving to Angola
If they can’t find a qualified candidate the board will have to name an interim
Sterlington will have a vacant council seat in November
If they can’t find a qualified candidate the board will have to name an interim
Sterlington will have a vacant council seat in November