CPSO: Pedestrian killed by intoxicated driver

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is behind bars for allegedly driving while intoxicated and striking and killing a pedestrian with his truck near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road.

Mark E. Brock, 61, was traveling northbound at approximately 1:00 a.m. on August 20, when he struck a pedestrian, Jonathan P. Hatfield, 42 of Lake Charles, who was walking in the middle of the northbound lane, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hatfield was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, CPSO said.

When CPSO deputies spoke to Brock, they detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his breath, CPSO said. Brock admitted to deputies he had been drinking prior to the incident.

Brock was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with a DWI and vehicular homicide.

Due to new state mugshot laws, CPSO cannot release Brock’s image unless his BAC is greater than .20%, CPSO said. Brock’s BAC is currently pending toxicology testing.

