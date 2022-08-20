Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope

The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name new discoveries by James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a contest now open to name new planets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope is making amazing discoveries every day, and each planet and host star needs to be named.

The organization in charge of naming celestial objects, the International Astronomical Union, launched the global NameExoworlds 2022 Competition.

An exoworld is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

The competition does have its rules: you can’t name an exoworld after yourself, your pet, or give it religious or military significance.

The public can submit their names through Nov. 11. Entries can be submitted through this form.

An international committee will review the submissions and announce the winners next March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Authorities said the newborn is in custody of Child Protection Services.
Newborn found in bushes wrapped in a T-shirt outside Texas apartment complex, police say
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift

Latest News

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
De'quris Lawrence, 17
Monroe police searching for attempted second-degree murder suspect
Man's sports car carjacked by 5 armed, masked men.
CARJACKING: 5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns