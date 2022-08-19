Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.(Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials in Yellowstone National Park say part of a foot found in a hot spring in the southern part of the park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death.

Park officials don’t believe foul play was involved.

The park reported that an employee found part of a human foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool on Tuesday.

News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to come forward and report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on Aug. 11.

Abyss Pool is a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Angry customers gather to protest rising Entergy electricity bills at the utility's New Orleans...
How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills for all Louisiana residents
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
Police found a stolen SUV in the river.
Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Trucks are stationed along Oliver Road for a gas leak in an adjacent neighborhood.
ATMOS repairing gas leak on Oliver Road near KNOE
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths