St. Francis invests $4 million in cancer care services

St. Francis Medical Center is investing four million dollars to turn its cancer center into a one-stop shop.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center is investing four million dollars to turn its cancer center into a one-stop shop. It’ll house all the services that cancer patients need in one building and should be open by early October.

The medical center is also adding three local oncologists to the new services on the second floor of the cancer center. Of course, the goal is to make everything easier for patients.

“Part of the building will be a new medical group clinic and the other part of the building will be a new infusion clinic for our infusion treatment for chemotherapy,” said the COO of St. Francis, Jeremy Rogers.

Rogers said the first floor will stay with same with its partnership with the Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute’s radiation oncology presence.

“So when you have the medical group, the infusion clinic, and then you have radiation services all in one place, it takes a lot of the stress out for our patients worried about where they have to go for treatment,” said Rogers.

Currently, patients have to get infusions at a separate location but soon, they will be able to get chemotherapy treatments on the second floor of the cancer center.

Dr. Coy Gammage is one of three oncologists joining the team at St. Francis. Gammage said it will help keep patients in Northeast Louisiana for treatment.

“They won’t have to leave the community, will have access to more, it will also be in one area so you won’t have to go multiple places to be treated,” said Gammage.

The cancer center building is near the medical center, so everything is contained in a medical community.

