Friday Night Blitz Preview: Ouachita Parish

The Lions went 9-4 in 2021
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Todd Garvin is trying to build off the success of last years season with the Lions. Ouachita Parish beat the West Monroe Rebels for the first time since 1994. With many key players returning such as senior defensive end Kendrick Cooley, the Lions have high expectations for themselves in 2022.

