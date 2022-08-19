ATMOS repairing gas leak on Oliver Road near KNOE

Trucks are stationed along Oliver Road for a gas leak in an adjacent neighborhood.
Trucks are stationed along Oliver Road for a gas leak in an adjacent neighborhood.(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak along Oliver Road near the Maison Orleans neighborhood.

Maison Orleans is the walled neighborhood along Oliver Road.

Gas to the line has been turned off so gas is no longer leaking in the area. The damaged line is on the outside of the wall roughly 100 yards or so from KNOE.

ATMOS is on the scene now doing repairs. ATMOS trucks can be seen along Olver Road.

Oliver Road is partially blocked by repair crews but is still open. No evacuations were made due to the leak being outdoors.

It’s unclear how long repairs will take at this time.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Angry customers gather to protest rising Entergy electricity bills at the utility's New Orleans...
How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills for all Louisiana residents
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
Police found a stolen SUV in the river.
Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Wendy’s employee in Arizona, police say

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
St. Francis Medical Center is investing four million dollars to turn its cancer center into a...
St. Francis invests $4 million in cancer care services
Whitney Ard (left) and Mitchell Robinson, III (right)
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns, worker suspended following botched handling of child’s overdose death
Adopt a Pet: Sienna!
Adopt a Pet: Sienna!