ATMOS repairing gas leak on Oliver Road near KNOE

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak along Oliver Road near the Maison Orleans neighborhood.

Maison Orleans is the walled neighborhood along Oliver Road.

Gas to the line has been turned off so gas is no longer leaking in the area. The damaged line is on the outside of the wall roughly 100 yards or so from KNOE.

ATMOS is on the scene now doing repairs. ATMOS trucks can be seen along Olver Road.

Oliver Road is partially blocked by repair crews but is still open. No evacuations were made due to the leak being outdoors.

It’s unclear how long repairs will take at this time.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.