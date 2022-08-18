Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Dean Welte and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A woman in rural Iowa died this week after she was attacked by her own five dogs, authorities said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call Monday from someone who said he found a woman in a ditch but could not get close to her because there were several large dogs surrounding her.

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which determined the cause of death to be multiple dog bite injuries.

Investigators determined that Kiepe’s five Great Danes caused her death. Those dogs have now been euthanized.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angry customers gather to protest rising Entergy electricity bills at the utility's New Orleans...
How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills for all Louisiana residents
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Police found a stolen SUV in the river.
Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
Joshua Schopp, 20
School board candidate accused of inappropriately messaging minor on SnapChat

Latest News

Cargo vessels are anchored offshore near oil platforms, before heading into the Los...
Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Netflix debuts trailer for new Addams Family series 'Wednesday'
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in...
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave