Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana

(WVUE FOX 8)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.

According to the United Way, applications already submitted through the non-profit will be reviewed within the next ten days. The organization said the demand for assistance quickly outpaced its funding capacity.

“On a first come, first serve basis, you will receive a notification confirming whether your application for assistance has been approved or not”, the news release tells applicants.

The United Way had partnered with Entergy this week to help individuals pay their utility bills.

Eligible individuals looking for assistance can still visit Entergy’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angry customers gather to protest rising Entergy electricity bills at the utility's New Orleans...
How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills for all Louisiana residents
West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time
Police found a stolen SUV in the river.
Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
Joshua Schopp, 20
School board candidate accused of inappropriately messaging minor on SnapChat

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, left, walks with executive vice president of...
Along with a new season schedule, the Pelicans have jokes
Over $36M in state tax refunds unclaimed
ulm quarterbacks
ULM Qb's talk competition