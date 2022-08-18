Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.

According to the United Way, applications already submitted through the non-profit will be reviewed within the next ten days. The organization said the demand for assistance quickly outpaced its funding capacity.

“On a first come, first serve basis, you will receive a notification confirming whether your application for assistance has been approved or not”, the news release tells applicants.

The United Way had partnered with Entergy this week to help individuals pay their utility bills.

Eligible individuals looking for assistance can still visit Entergy’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.