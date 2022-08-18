ULM quarterback competition heats up
Warhawks season opener against Texas kicks off on September 3rd
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Terry Bowden finds himself in the mist of a quarterback competition with sophomore Chandler Rogers and junior Jiya Wright. Both bring different skill sets to the table but with their season opener around the corner against Texas, time is ticking for coach Bowden to pick a starter.
