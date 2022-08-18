Twin Cities featured in Southern Living Magazine

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Southern Living Magazine gave their top five suggestions for visitors coming to the Twin Cities. Journalist, Nicole Letts was invited by the city to visit the area, arriving in February during the Mardi Gras season, then declaring the area a “must-visit.”

She listed visiting Chef Cory Bahr’s Parish Restaurant for dinner and his Standard Coffee location for breakfast. Sheila Snow, Vice President of Communications for Discover Monroe/ West Monroe says Barh’s reputation helps attract visitors to the area.

“The fact that he chooses to have a restaurant here is incredibly important for tourism, you know, we can all we all have the pleasure of going to eat, you know, really whenever we want to, and taste that great food,“ explained Snow.” But when people who are not from here, say that we have a chef of that caliber in this area, they get excited.”

Bahr was excited his restaurants were included on the list.

”We love our community. We love our patrons. And to be mentioned in there as one of the reasons to come here is a huge honor,“ Bahr said.

Letts also suggested heading to the Biedenharn Museum to learn the history of the Coca-Cola company and roam the gardens, which are also on Snow’s list for visitors.

“I will tell you that one of my absolute favorite spots is in the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens,“ Snow said. ”If you’re to the left of the fountain, you have a great side view of the fountain. And it’s even better when you got that ice-cold bottle of coke that you just got for a nickel.“

The article included stopping by to see the birthplace of Delta Airlines at the Monroe Regional Airport. While you are out there, you can tour the Chenault Aviation Musem, a recommendation from Bahr.

Also listed was West Monroe’s Antique Alley where Letts says someone could easily spend a full day and grab a bite to eat at multiple places. She favored Jac’s Craft Smokehouse and recommends the BBQ nachos.

Letts was able to meet dress maker Sue Sartor, known for her bold colored dresses.

According to Snow, the article will help boost tourism.

“We’re really excited about the potential impact and the exposure that it’s given the area. People see something like that and Southern Living and they trust Southern Living as a trusted publication,“ Snow explained. “And so we’re excited about the potential impact it’s going to bring.”

Bahr had some other recommendations, like visiting the Ouachita River for fishing and the African American Museum. He also suggests Flying Tiger Brewery and Enochs Pub for a good beer and burger.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.