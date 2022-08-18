Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives

By David Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Three on-duty detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety had a scare over the weekend.

According to the department, lighting struck their SUV as they were driving on the interstate toward Phoenix.

The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.

Their Dodge Durango, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver’s side roof and fried the electrical system.

