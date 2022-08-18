Health benefits of eating rice with nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rice is a staple in Louisiana, with over 400,000 acres of rice grown in the state. Nutritionist Jen Avis said rice can be a part of a healthy diet if it’s eaten in the right proportions.

Appearing on Good Morning ArkLaMiss Thursday, Avis said there are 3 nutritional benefits of rice.

B Vitamins help enzymes in our bodies do their jobs and are important for a wide range of cellular functions, like breaking down carbohydrates and transporting nutrients throughout the body.

Magnesium supports muscle and nerve functions and helps energy production.

Iron is the mineral the body needs for growth and development.

She explained the difference between brown and white rice isn’t the carbs, but it’s the amount of time it will take for your body to convert into glucose.

Avis said white rice takes about 30 minutes to enter the bloodstream as glucose, while black rice takes up to 2 hours to convert and enter the bloodstream.

