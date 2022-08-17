West Monroe couple charged with contractor fraud in Calcasieu for 2nd time

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe couple has been accused of contractor fraud after allegedly failing to complete the work they were hired to do, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints regarding Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, between March and May of 2022. Authorities say the couple are the owners of the Sulphur business, “Ledoux’s Flooring and More.”

In the initial complaints, victims reported that they had hired couple to install flooring and paid for the materials needed. Detectives say that due to the couple being arrested earlier this year for a similar incident, they were already aware that the couple was not licensed to complete construction work.

During their investigation, detectives say they spoke to the couple who confirmed that they had not provided the victims with the materials that they were paid for.

Both Shawn and Leigh were arrested on Aug. 15 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for the following:

Failure to require a license for home improvements (6 counts)

Theft up to $25,000 (5 counts)

Theft up to $5,000 (6 counts)

Their bonds were set at $182,500.

