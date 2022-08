MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks still feel disrespected after finishing winless in 2020 to going 4-8 in 2021. That 4 game jump wasn’t enough for the media and ULM was voted to finish last in the Sun Belt. Linebacker Zack Woodard believes ULM will turn a lot heads in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.