Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve recovered a stolen vehicle from the Ouachita River.

According to a Facebook post, the vehicle was discovered Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Details of what happened, along with photos, were in the post, saying, “On August 15, 2022, the Monroe Police Department Dive Team was contacted by EK’s Marine. An employee was testing the sonar system in a boat and located a vehicle submerged near the Lazarre Park boat ramp. With the help of Connor of EK’s Marine and Bear’s Wrecker Service, the Dive Team was able to recover a black Cadillac SUV. The Cadillac was a reported stolen vehicle from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

