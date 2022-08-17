How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills for all Louisiana residents

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you need help with your Entergy bill? $150 is being offered to customers who meet the income criteria found below.

The United Way is partnering with Entergy Louisiana to give out the $150 credits. No matter where you live in Louisiana, you can apply for the credit. The criteria is the same no matter where you live. The only thing that changes is where you apply. Links to sites where you can apply are below following the list of criteria.

HOW TO QUALIFY

To qualify for the one-time credit, Entergy Louisiana customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level. Eligibility requirements by household size and income. You can find the online application link following this section on how to qualify.

250% Federal Poverty Level - Annual Income

1: $33,975

2: $45,775

3: $57,575

4: $69,375

5: $81,175

6: $92,975

Documents Needed

The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:

Photo ID ( ONE of the following : driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)

ONE of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older: First page of 2021 tax return(s) 2021 W-2(s) Last paystub(s) Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)



NELA RESIDENTS APPLY HERE: unitedwaynela.org/entergybill

WHERE TO APPLY (EVERYONE ELSE)

Northeast Louisiana residents can click the big link above to apply. Everyone else can use one of the following links to apply. Just find the link next to your parish.

United Way’s online process will enable customers to upload these required documents to complete their application submission. Applications will be processed and administered through the following United Way partners:

While applications will be available online at the aforementioned United Way web pages, United Way partners will provide any additional application details within their respective parishes.

Applications for the credit open on Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 9:00 a.m. CST. Credits will be distributed to those who qualify on a first-come, first-serve basis. Entergy Louisiana customers who qualify for the $150 bill credit will receive information via text, email, and phone calls. If customers suspect a scam, they should call Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy.com/scams for more information.

You Can Apply in Person Too

If you can’t apply online, try contacting your public library to see if they are offering assistance. You can also call your region’s United Way.

United Way of Northeast Louisiana encourages those Entergy customers with no computer/phone or with limited technology skills to pursue the following resources for application assistance:

Over age 65:

Caldwell Council on Aging | 307 Main St., Columbia, La. 71418

Madison Council on Aging | 203 S. Elm St., Tallulah, La. 71282

Ouachita Council on Aging | 2407 Ferrand St., Monroe, La. 71201

Tensas Council on Aging (St. Joseph site) | 114 Plank Rd., Saint Joseph, La. 71366

Union Parish Council on Aging | 606 E. Boundary St., Farmerville, La. 71241

West Carroll Council on Aging | 207 E. Jefferson St., Oak Grove, La. 71263

All ages:

Any local, public library in all 12 parishes serve

NELA RESIDENTS APPLY HERE: unitedwaynela.org/entergybill

“We’re proud to partner with United Ways throughout Louisiana on this first-of-its-kind program for our customers,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “We understand the difficulties people are facing and we pride ourselves on being a partner in the communities we serve. Together, we have weathered many storms and our communities deserve the best response we can give them.”

Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana, says United Way is aware of the struggles many are facing.

“We are pleased to be a partner in helping so many people through Entergy’s assistance program,” said Durden.

For additional details regarding bill assistance or the one-time credit, Entergy Louisiana customers are encouraged to reach out to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/.

