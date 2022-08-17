GSU 2022 nursing grads make history, all pass licensing exam on first try

By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University is celebrating a historic achievement by its 2022 nursing school graduates.

Each graduate has passed the National Council State Board of Nursing Exam (NCLEX) on their first try, a feat that has never been done before at the university, according to GSU’s communications department.

It’s a far cry above the Louisiana Board of Nursing’s requirement that at least 80% of graduates pass the NCLEX licensing exam on their first try.

The NCLEX is a gating criterion to becoming a nurse. A nurse can’t practice without passing the test.

GSU’s Director of Nursing Rikki Murff says all 16 students graduated in May 2022, and they all took the exam at various times.

The school of nursing says the success of the passing rate of their graduates is due to the amount of work the nursing faculty puts in their students to accomplish this goal.

“And the work is just beginning,” says Murff. “We are excited that we got the pass rate. But as you see, we have students in our program now, and we want to make sure that they achieve those same results and become beginning, safe-practicing nurses.”

