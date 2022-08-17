Entergy CEO announces plans to retire

Leo Denault
Leo Denault(Hand-out | Entergy Corporation)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy Corporation announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) that Leo P. Denault, chairman and chief executive officer, will retire in 2023 following 23 years of service to the company and a 40-year career in the energy industry.

The Entergy board of directors elected Andrew “Drew” Marsh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to succeed Denault as CEO, effective Nov. 1.

Denault will continue to lead the board as executive chairman until his retirement. He will work closely with Marsh and the senior leadership team to support a smooth and organized transition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
Angry customers gather to protest rising Entergy electricity bills at the utility's New Orleans...
How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills for all Louisiana residents
Police checkpoint announced in West Monroe.
West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced
Special agents in Wisconsin report an uptick in threats like ransomware attacks.
FBI finds 37 missing kids among trafficking victims [Full News Release]
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 8/17
Angry customers gather to protest rising Entergy electricity bills at the utility's New Orleans...
How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills for all Louisiana residents
Rainfall
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19