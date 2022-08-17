Endangered sea turtles nesting on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands, first time in 75 years

Newly hatched Kemp's ridley sea turtle makes its way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana's Chandeleur Islands.
Newly hatched Kemp's ridley sea turtle makes its way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana's Chandeleur Islands.(The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - Sea turtle hatchlings have been observed on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands for first time in three quarters of a century.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries discovered hatchlings of the endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge, reportedly.

“Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why barrier island restoration is so important,” says CRPA Chairman Chip Kline.

The new discovery of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles will help shape future restoration plans for the island and ensure sea turtle nesting habitat is preserved and improved, according to LDWF.

LDWF says that Loggerhead sea turtles are also nesting on the islands. They were discovered nesting in Grand Isle in 2015, which at the time was the first confirmed sea turtle nesting on the coast of Louisiana in over 30 years.

Sea turtle hatchlings on Louisiana's Chandeleur Islands
Sea turtle hatchlings on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands(LDWF)

“We were very excited to learn that sea turtles are once again using the Chandeleur Islands for nesting,” Leopoldo Miranda-Castro, Regional Director, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

