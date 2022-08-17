$3,000 donation in Morehouse Parish being used to fight blight

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Renewable energy company, Drax, donated $3,000 to Morehouse Parish non-profit organization Keep Morehouse Beautiful (KMB) in an effort to continue supporting surrounding communities.

“Fight the Blight” is a KMB campaign that allows demolitions of vacant, unsafe and dilapidated structures in Bastrop’s main corridors to improve safety and enhance the area’s appearance.

Matt White, executive vice president of Drax’s pellet operations, said the “Fight the Blight” campaign benefits the entire community and they are glad to help the efforts.

“We’re pleased to be able to donate to an organization like Keep Morehouse Beautiful which plays such a positive role in the community,” White said. “The work they do is so important to improving our surroundings and benefits us all by making the local area a safer and more pleasant place to live and work. I hope this donation will support them in their efforts to help Morehouse unlock its potential.”

KMB has completed 20 demolitions in the past 11 years. Vicki Carpenter, KMB coordinator, said those demolitions were made possible through donations like the one gifted by Drax.

“KMB believes that ‘beautification is economic development,’” Carpenter said. “We work very hard to promote Morehouse Parish in the interest of environmental respect and stewardship. The demolitions done by KMB were only possible through partnerships with the property owners and generous donations from KMB supporters such as Drax.”

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), some demolitions could create employment and economic activities in recycling industries and provide increased local business opportunities.

KMB is made up entirely of volunteers who work towards educating others on caring for their environment and building awareness of local environmental issues. For more information, visit their website.

