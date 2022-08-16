ULM delivers University Address ahead of Fall 2022 semester

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana at Monroe presented an academic kick-off for the 2022 Fall semester Monday afternoon.

The university hosted the University Welcome or ‘University Address’ for its faculty and staff at 3 p.m. at the Bayou Pointe Student Event Center on campus.

President Ron Berry of ULM used the event to energize the Warhawk community before the semester begins, and his goal was to fill the room with inspiration.

The university has one more day to prepare for the new semester, which begins Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

