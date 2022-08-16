ULM Athletic Director Scott McDonald announces resignation

McDonald set to resign effective September 1
McDonald set to resign effective September 1.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM’s Athletic Director Scott McDonald announced he will resign effective September 1. McDonald steps down after four years with the Warhawks, saying he plans to return to the financial services industry. The university plans to announce an Interim Athletic Director soon, while it conducts a national search for a new Athletic Director.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
Police checkpoint announced in West Monroe.
West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced
The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an...
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide