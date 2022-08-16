ULM Athletic Director Scott McDonald announces resignation
McDonald set to resign effective September 1
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM’s Athletic Director Scott McDonald announced he will resign effective September 1. McDonald steps down after four years with the Warhawks, saying he plans to return to the financial services industry. The university plans to announce an Interim Athletic Director soon, while it conducts a national search for a new Athletic Director.
