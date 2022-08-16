Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is partnering with a Louisiana-based automated traffic enforcement company to reduce fatal accidents on Hwy. 165 South.

Going through Richwood, drivers may see an officer monitoring speed violations and taking photos of license plates. On the side of the road, a staffing officer of Emergent Enforcement Solutions based in Mansfield, LA can be found taking photos of license plates with a lidar speed gun, which measures the speed of vehicles.

Drivers will know the officer is on duty by locating a sign labeled, “Photo Enforced,” along Hwy. 165 South.

Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood says a lot of vehicle crashes occur along Hwy. 165 South. Brown says that many pedestrians walk this particular stretch of the highway.

Since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, a staffing officer has been monitoring Hwy. 165 South five or six days a week.

The traffic enforcement company says tickets will not be issued for anything less than 10 mph over the speed limit. Speed limit violators will be issued a ticket by mail only.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.