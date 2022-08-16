Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested

(Unsplash)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022.

Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing.

They say the initial investigation showed that two people were arguing when the suspect, Jeron Wade, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2022.

Wade has been arrested and was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

