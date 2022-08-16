Monroe City and Ouachita Parish schools begin 2022-2023 school year

Monroe City and Ouachita Parish schools begin 2022-2023 school year
By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The official first day of school for Monroe City and Ouachita Parish schools kicked off Monday morning.

The first day for most schools in both systems consisted of a “meet and greet” for parents, students, and teachers. KNOE checked in with Lexington Elementary School’s Meet and Greet, which lasted from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022.

A full day for schools in Monroe City and Ouachita Parish will begin Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

