Monroe City and Ouachita Parish schools begin 2022-2023 school year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The official first day of school for Monroe City and Ouachita Parish schools kicked off Monday morning.

The first day for most schools in both systems consisted of a “meet and greet” for parents, students, and teachers. KNOE checked in with Lexington Elementary School’s Meet and Greet, which lasted from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022.

A full day for schools in Monroe City and Ouachita Parish will begin Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.