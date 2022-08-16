LSU alumna to compete on new Food Network series

Katie Sample, an LSU graduate, is competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food...
Katie Sample, an LSU graduate, is competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”(LSU)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU graduate is competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”

LSU announced Tuesday that alumna Katie Sample will be featured in the episode titled “Leftover Lessons,” which airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, Aug. 16.

According to the university, the series challenges the creativity and time of three home cooks who use everyday affordable ingredients to cook a savory meal while being challenged to shop for their ingredients on a small cash budget at the famous “Flavortown Market.”

Sample is a speech pathologist who specializes in autism spectrum disorder. She graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication sciences and disorders from LSU.

For more information about Sample, click HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police checkpoint announced in West Monroe.
West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced
Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Anyone with crawling babies should stop using the swings immediately and put them in a place...
More than 2 million MamaRoos and RockaRoos recalled after reported death
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

Ivy Lee
THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS previously involved with mother charged with murder in child’s hot car death
Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport is seeking to raise $100,000 to help move the...
Shreveport abortion clinic seeking to raise money to move out of Louisiana
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
Back-to-School questions
KNOE.com: Share your 2022 back-to-school photos!
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19