LSU alumna to compete on new Food Network series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU graduate is competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”

LSU announced Tuesday that alumna Katie Sample will be featured in the episode titled “Leftover Lessons,” which airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, Aug. 16.

According to the university, the series challenges the creativity and time of three home cooks who use everyday affordable ingredients to cook a savory meal while being challenged to shop for their ingredients on a small cash budget at the famous “Flavortown Market.”

Sample is a speech pathologist who specializes in autism spectrum disorder. She graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication sciences and disorders from LSU.

