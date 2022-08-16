Closer look at La. Democratic Party’s controversial senatorial endorsement

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 13, the Louisiana Democratic Party’s ‘ D emocratic State Central Committee’ endorsed three candidates to challenge incumbent Senator John Kennedy in the upcoming race for U.S. Senate. Those candidates include Gary Chambers Jr., Luke Mixon and Syrita Steib. While the triple-threat endorsement was intended to unify the party, it did not appear to have that desired effect.

Going into the meeting, the executive committee favored Chambers, but committee members debated a dual endorsement of Chambers and Mixon. Ultimately, the committee passed a resolution by a vote of 80-36, leading to the endorsement of three candidates: Chambers, Mixon and Steib.

Following Saturday’s vote, Chambers, a Baton Rouge-based social justice advocate, spoke out against the vote. He said the party’s chair, Katie Bernhardt, told him last October that “a Black man could not win statewide,” noting as well that he believes Bernhardt favors Mixon. The chairwoman has responded since then. In an official statement last night, Bernhardt said in part:

“The members of the DSCC spoke with that vote, and it is our duty to uphold the will of our members. We believe that all three endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, along with our endorsed congressional candidates and all democratic candidates for PSC are strong candidates who can get voters to the polls. We will be here every step of the way to support all of them in that endeavor.”

We spoke with KALB Political Analyst Greg LaRose on “Louisiana Latest” to take a closer look at the situation:

