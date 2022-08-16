Arkansas single parents can now apply for Spring ‘23 scholarship

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Single parents in Arkansas can now apply for a scholarship through the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) to help make their education possible in the spring 2023 semester.

The scholarship of up to $1,200 is awarded to eligible single parents who live in Arkansas or Bowie County, Texas, and are pursuing postsecondary education either part-time or full-time. This includes those pursuing associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and certificate programs.

Criteria for the scholarship include being a single parent, having a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA and a household income typically not more than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Awardees can use the money at their discretion to help offset barriers between them and their education and will also be provided with personal support to help students be job-ready after they get their degrees.

“For 30 years, Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has worked to create stronger, more educated, and more self-sufficient families,” ASPSF said in a press release. “Through scholarships and services, ASPSF opens doors for low-income single parents, helping them pursue education, secure employment, and transform the future for their families.”

ASPSF awarded more than 1,400 scholarships last year, totaling $1.4 million across the state. Kashianna Traylor, a student who studied nursing at South Arkansas Community College, was one of the 2021 recipients.

“ASPSF has helped in more ways than I can count,” Traylor said. “Over the years they’ve helped me not just financially but mentally & emotionally! This pandemic has put a tole on me & my babies & with the help of ASPSF I’ve been able to get a computer so that I can still attend school, and they also lent an ear if I needed one, I’m very thankful,”

The Spring 2023 scholarship application period opened Aug. 15 and will continue through Oct. 15. The application can be found at aspsf.org/applynow.

For more information about ASPSF, contact program manager Sandra Warren at (870) 330-7371 or swarren@aspsf.org.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.