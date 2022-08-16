5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident

By Patrick Phillips and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BONNEAU, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy in South Carolina lost part of his leg and part of his hand in a lawn mower accident.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home Saturday afternoon.

The boy’s parents told deputies their son was playing in the backyard while his father was cutting the grass. The incident report states the child’s mother said the boy was playing in the yard and had “come out of nowhere” just before the accident.

No foul play is suspected, officials said.

The child was flown by helicopter to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his left leg and left hand.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, the boy lost his left leg below the knee and half of his left hand after multiple surgeries.

The boy’s mom, Lorena Carr, said in a GoFundMe update that her son has a long road to recovery, but they are staying hopeful.

“Wyatt has a long road ahead of him and still several surgeries. He’s going to be at the hospital for 2 weeks but we know how resilient he is and he WILL bounce back without a doubt,” she wrote.

