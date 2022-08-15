West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced

Police checkpoint announced in West Monroe.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they will be increasing patrols in an effort to curb impaired driving. They will also be looking out for drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, as required by law.

According to a news release issued on Monday, the extra patrols will be on the streets from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5.

In addition, police say there will be a checkpoint set up on Aug. 27, 2022, somewhere in the city of West Monroe. They did not give the location of this checkpoint, but they frequently appear near the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge. The checkpoint will be active from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Note that checkpoints are frequently established with the primary intent of preventing people from engaging in illegal activity in the first place, rather than simply catching people who are breaking the law after the fact.

Here is the news release in its entirety:

The National Drive Sober Mobilization campaign is from August 19 – September 5, 2022. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides overtime funding to the West Monroe Police Department to add additional patrol officers for enforcing impaired driving and occupant protection laws. During these extra enforcement periods, we will increased saturation patrols. We will also conduct an Impaired Driving / Occupant Protection checkpoint on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 6 pm until midnight on a roadway within the city limits of West Monroe. This checkpoint may include multiple law enforcement agencies. The purpose of checkpoints is to increase awareness while minimizing the inconvenience to the motoring public.

The checkpoint will also have certified child safety seat officers who can ensure the property installation of car seats. The department also has technicians available at the West Monroe Police Department. This is a free service to the public.

