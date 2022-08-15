VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet.

The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.

It happened in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department.

Chavis was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation, resisting an officer with force or violence, and OWI (first offense).

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the officer who has been on the force for two years.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.